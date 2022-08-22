Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,576 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.46. 33,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

