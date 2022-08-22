Argent Trust Co Buys 803 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $7,005,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,295,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,016,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $215,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 282,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.12. 24,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.21. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

