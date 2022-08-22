Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argent Trust Co cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,279,000 after acquiring an additional 940,029 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.28. 22,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $248.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

