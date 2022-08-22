Argent Trust Co Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 46,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $34.63. 184,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,726,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

