Argent Trust Co Purchases 193 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,756,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64,533.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 58,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 266,919 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 141,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 191,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,658,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

