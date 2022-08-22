Argent Trust Co Sells 1,128 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $13,853,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $126,706,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

