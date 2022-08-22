Arqma (ARQ) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $78,517.46 and approximately $169.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,127.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.75 or 0.07453426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00154517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00267757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.00722846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00578228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001105 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,337,995 coins and its circulating supply is 14,293,451 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

