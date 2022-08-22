Ascend Wellness (AAWH) and The Competition Financial Review

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 52 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ascend Wellness to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascend Wellness and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 165 504 635 34 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.56%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 77.96%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -5.69 Ascend Wellness Competitors $266.02 million -$63.33 million -8.40

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Ascend Wellness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 1,017.84% -229.37% 137.12%

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

