Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Price Target to $2.50

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 372.86% from the company’s previous close.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SINT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

