Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.65 million.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.42. 91 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

