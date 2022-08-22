ASYAGRO (ASY) Price Up 60.3% Over Last Week

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. ASYAGRO has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $3.85 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASYAGRO has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ASYAGRO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003958 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008876 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000703 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000419 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
ASYAGRO Profile
ASYAGRO (CRYPTO:ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASYAGRO’s official website is asyagro.io.
Buying and Selling ASYAGRO
