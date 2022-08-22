Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.95

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 3043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEXAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Atos Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

