Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1860365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aurcana Silver Trading Down 33.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

