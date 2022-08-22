Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) Insider Jeff Innes Buys 400,837 Shares of Stock

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1 – Get Rating) insider Jeff Innes purchased 400,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,292.95 ($98,106.96).

Austral Resources Australia Ltd focuses on the exploration of copper properties in Queensland. It has a pipeline of projects at various stages of development, such as the Anthill, Lady Annie, Cameron River, and Miranda Mining projects. The company also produces copper cathodes. Austral Resources Australia Ltd was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

