Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.99

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 11319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanti Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 95.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,703 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 1,070.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 595,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 544,697 shares during the period. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

