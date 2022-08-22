AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AxoGen by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,211. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $421.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

