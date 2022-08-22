Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT Lowered to $4.65 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $4.65 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $4.14 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $283.52 million and a PE ratio of -10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

