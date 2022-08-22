bAlpha Reaches One Day Volume of $169.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.21 or 0.00033583 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $129,780.85 and approximately $169.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003791 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00099881 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

