Bank of America Lowers Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after purchasing an additional 412,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

