Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,210. The company has a market cap of $586.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $312.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

