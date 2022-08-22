Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Archrock by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 946,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 509,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 203,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,692. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.65%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

