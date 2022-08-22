Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 3,178 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.86% of Great Ajax worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,722,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Ajax Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

AJX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,253. The stock has a market cap of $218.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading

