Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 5,600 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Enviva makes up approximately 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Enviva worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $69,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Enviva Stock Performance

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $91.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,456,188.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,456,188.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and have sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

