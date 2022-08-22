Bard Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Eagle Point Credit comprises 1.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.82. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,585. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently -118.75%.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.