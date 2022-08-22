Bard Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.92 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

