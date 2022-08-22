Bard Associates Inc. Invests $218,000 in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SLR Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. 2,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $808.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

