Bard Associates Inc. Sells 550 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises 3.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of The Ensign Group worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

