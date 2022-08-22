Base Protocol Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $482,669.99 and $7,877.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00094490 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

