Beam (BEAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Beam has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,292,200 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

