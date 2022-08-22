Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.04. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 561,327 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $813.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

