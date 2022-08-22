Belinda J. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Airbnb stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.39. 6,031,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,368. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.37.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.41.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
