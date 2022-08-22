Belinda J. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.39. 6,031,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,368. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Airbnb by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,367,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after buying an additional 167,975 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 37.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 52.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

