Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $22.57

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $26.71. Belite Bio shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 1 shares.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLTE. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.
Belite Bio Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
