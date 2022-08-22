Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $22.57

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $26.71. Belite Bio shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 1 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLTE. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.