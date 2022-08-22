Benchmark Cuts IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $12.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

IONQ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.42. 3,366,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.83. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim bought 5,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $5,374,390.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,303,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,157,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in IonQ by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 90,553 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

