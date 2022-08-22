Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €19.60 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

SAF-Holland Price Performance

Shares of SAF-Holland stock opened at €8.70 ($8.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €6.02 ($6.14) and a 52 week high of €13.80 ($14.08). The company has a market cap of $394.70 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.21 and a 200 day moving average of €8.05.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

