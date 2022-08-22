BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

BGSF Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.