Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $26.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,957,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,435,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,205.2% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 688,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 636,201 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.