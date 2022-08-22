Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $26.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88.
Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,957,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,435,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,205.2% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 688,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 636,201 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.