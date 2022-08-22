Binamon (BMON) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $210,205.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00784877 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Binamon Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
