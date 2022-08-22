Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,535 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Bio-Techne worth $206,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.50.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.06. 2,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,584. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.21 and its 200-day moving average is $385.61. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

