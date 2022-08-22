Biswap Hits Market Cap of $88.26 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $88.26 million and $7.69 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00783388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Biswap Coin Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Buying and Selling Biswap
Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.