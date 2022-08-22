Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $343.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

