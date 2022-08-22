Bitcoin SV Price Down 12.1% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $54.32 or 0.00256349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $58.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00565354 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020745 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,148,983 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

