Bitcoin SV Price Down 12.1% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $54.32 or 0.00256349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $58.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00565354 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004937 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020745 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003049 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,148,983 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
