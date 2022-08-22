BitTorrent 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,086.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $966.44 million and approximately $59,086.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007542 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014532 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

