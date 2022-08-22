BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down to $26.67

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $25.57. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $606.99 million, a P/E ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

