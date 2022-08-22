BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $1,663,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

