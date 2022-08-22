Black Swift Group LLC Buys 15,417 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $191,317,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,732,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $50.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.