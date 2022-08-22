Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. VanEck Retail ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned 2.28% of VanEck Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $176.29 on Monday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $144.85 and a 52 week high of $199.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.58.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Retail ETF (RTH)
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.