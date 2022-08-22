Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. VanEck Retail ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned 2.28% of VanEck Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $176.29 on Monday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $144.85 and a 52 week high of $199.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.