Black Swift Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises approximately 0.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

AAWW stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

