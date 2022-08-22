Black Swift Group LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,708 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $230.31 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.25.

