Black Swift Group LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,856,000 after acquiring an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

AEM stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $67.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

