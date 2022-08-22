Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $223,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

